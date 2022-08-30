Previous
Next
Moment of Perfection by kareenking
Photo 3387

Moment of Perfection

This Kansas sunrise popped through the fog and disappeared as quickly as it emerged!
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
928% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦☮️​ ace
Beautiful composition.
September 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise