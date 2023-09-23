A Kansas Thunderstorm 9-23-23

While attending a three-day writing retreat (virtual option) called "A Writing Room," one of the presenters, Claire Giovino, founder of The Better Questions, had us do a sacred object/image creative writing exercise where we described an object or image that resonated for us.

Once we completed the writing exercise, she instructed us to turn it into a personal metaphor. I chose this photo I took of this morning's thunderstorm. My takeaway from this activity is that somehow we are all connected and that the qualities we love in other humans or experiences are the qualities within ourselves. I thought this was worthy of passing along to others.

Here is my metaphor:

I am a dramatic array of swirls, contrasts, colors, light and dark, and highs and lows.

Within me lies a path through all of it.