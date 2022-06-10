Previous
Oh for half their energy! by kartia
Oh for half their energy!

Kite flying weather was perfect this afternoon. The kids all ran madly about enjoying the sunshine and wind, right up until the temperature began to drop. It was our daughters first outing after surgery (not her running around in the pic) and I couldn't have asked for anything better.
Thank you everyone for your comments and well wishes. I'm pressed for time for many individual replies, as I spend the time I have enjoying seeing all your lovely images, but wanted to express how appreciative I am.
Pam ace
This is such a great shot! Kids do seem to have endless energy. I am glad all is going well.
