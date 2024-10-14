Previous
rufous-bellied pademelon by kartia
rufous-bellied pademelon

Not the best shot ever 😀 I was surprised by how close he stretched up to see if I had any food. They’re very cute and all over every place tourists are found in Tasmania.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Kartia

@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
