248 / 365
rufous-bellied pademelon
Not the best shot ever 😀 I was surprised by how close he stretched up to see if I had any food. They’re very cute and all over every place tourists are found in Tasmania.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
Kartia
ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
14th October 2024 5:52pm
Tags
"tasmanian
,
pademelon"
