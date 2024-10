Dove Lake - Cradle Mountain

I was so disappointed not to have seen the aurora the night before. All the watch sites said no chance of seeing it the next night, but a couple of the kids and I braved the cold on the off chance, whilst DH did the hard yards with the smaller guys back at the van. It was a rare night at Cradle, crystal clear skies AND no wind so the lake was glassy. Didn’t catch a full light show but am really pleased with this shot.