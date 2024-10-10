Sign up
246 / 365
Tarkine: Dicksonia
Brought the whole caboose to a screaming halt to jump out and grab a pic! Growing by the roadside, good example of the abundant growth in the rainforest of the Tarkine.
Article about the need for preservation of the Tarkine:
https://www.patagonia.com.au/blogs/stories/world-heritage-protection-for-the-tarkine
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
0
0
Kartia
ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
290
photos
93
followers
134
following
67% complete
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
11th October 2024 11:13am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
australia
,
wilderness
,
tasmania
,
tarkine
