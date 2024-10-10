Previous
Tarkine: Dicksonia by kartia
Tarkine: Dicksonia

Brought the whole caboose to a screaming halt to jump out and grab a pic! Growing by the roadside, good example of the abundant growth in the rainforest of the Tarkine.
Article about the need for preservation of the Tarkine: https://www.patagonia.com.au/blogs/stories/world-heritage-protection-for-the-tarkine
10th October 2024

Kartia

@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
