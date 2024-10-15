Sign up
Previous
249 / 365
Across the dam.
Sunset view from our campsite at Eldee. Only one other caravan here currently, it’s very quiet which suits me just fine. Good team effort getting set up today, if only packing up goes as well . . .
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
3
3
Kartia
ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
293
photos
93
followers
134
following
68% complete
View this month »
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
15th October 2024 7:47pm
Tags
camping
,
tasmania
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2024
KV
ace
Lovely sunset… what a pretty spot to camp.
October 16th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2024
