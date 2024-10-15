Previous
Across the dam. by kartia
Across the dam.

Sunset view from our campsite at Eldee. Only one other caravan here currently, it’s very quiet which suits me just fine. Good team effort getting set up today, if only packing up goes as well . . .
gloria jones ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2024  
KV ace
Lovely sunset… what a pretty spot to camp.
October 16th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2024  
