Previous
Toying with memories. by kartia
192 / 365

Toying with memories.

Unpacked a box that’s been in storage for way too long today. Found some glassware I’d forgotten we even owned, I haven’t missed it so it’s off to the Op shop. Hopefully they’ll bring joy to someone!
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise