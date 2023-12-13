Previous
No James Bond by kartia
196 / 365

No James Bond

At Granny’s pool (a swimming spot) A few people with children there, including ourselves, but gave me wary looks when I got a camera out so thought I’d try a ‘subversive’ shot 😂 I don’t expect I’ll be recruited for spying anytime soon.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Haha. It’s fair to say that you failed in your mission unless the sunglasses were vital in your mission.
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise