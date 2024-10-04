Previous
Mersey Bluff by kartia
240 / 365

Mersey Bluff

Although we’ve done the ferry crossing many times, we’ve never stayed near the docking port.

This time we’re staying a few days in Devonport and braving the savage winds to find gems like this. I love the stripes.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Kartia

ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
The stripes are wonderful! You find a great perspective for this shot, too!
October 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise