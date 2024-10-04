Sign up
240 / 365
Mersey Bluff
Although we’ve done the ferry crossing many times, we’ve never stayed near the docking port.
This time we’re staying a few days in Devonport and braving the savage winds to find gems like this. I love the stripes.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Kartia
ace
@kartia
August 2024: Being part of this global community has been a lifeline for me. The friendly connections here have helped me manage the stresses of...
282
photos
93
followers
136
following
65% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
4th October 2024 5:06pm
Tags
lighthouse
,
tasmania
Jessica Eby
ace
The stripes are wonderful! You find a great perspective for this shot, too!
October 5th, 2024
