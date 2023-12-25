Sign up
turkey
thats me carving the holiday meal, please forgive the non professional capture and the mess. on the plus side the family loved it! (the dog is flash a descendent of RinTinTin as all my shepherds are)
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Jean Karvelis
@karvelis
let me start with i needed to take a many year break but im back with a strong drive! well lets see, my back ground in...
365 year 1
Tags
christmas
,
nevada
,
gysot
