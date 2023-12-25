Previous
turkey by karvelis
13 / 365

turkey

thats me carving the holiday meal, please forgive the non professional capture and the mess. on the plus side the family loved it! (the dog is flash a descendent of RinTinTin as all my shepherds are)
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Jean Karvelis

@karvelis
let me start with i needed to take a many year break but im back with a strong drive! well lets see, my back ground in...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise