14 / 365
row of houses
i love my ghost towns! there are so many of them around me
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
4
0
Jean Karvelis
@karvelis
let me start with i needed to take a many year break but im back with a strong drive! well lets see, my back ground in...
14
photos
10
followers
39
following
3% complete
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Views
1
Comments
4
Album
365 year 1
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
19th July 2020 5:48am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
nevada
,
nikond7100
,
northernnevada
,
gysot
Barb
ace
I'm sure there are some great stories connected to this historical place. Great in b&w!
December 27th, 2023
Jean Karvelis
@bjywamer
omg yes, i do more than take pictures! i am documenting everything and learning the intimate histories and making an attempt at compiling this all into a book
December 27th, 2023
Barb
ace
@karvelis
Thant will be a wonderful book, I'm sure! Good on ya!
December 27th, 2023
Jean Karvelis
@bjywamer
thank you
December 27th, 2023
