Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
24 / 365
breakfast
the "hangover" omelet! (and no i wasnt lol) all kinds of spicy goodness!
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
2
0
Jean Karvelis
@karvelis
let me start with i needed to take a many year break but im back with a strong drive! well lets see, my back ground in...
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365 year 1
Camera
moto g power 5G - 2023
Taken
5th January 2024 9:29am
Tags
hdr
,
breakfast
,
nevada
,
foodporn
,
omelet
,
gysot
,
hdrphotography
,
notfilter
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Okay, there's alot going on there!
January 6th, 2024
Jean Karvelis
@ggshearron
omg yes there was lol
January 6th, 2024
