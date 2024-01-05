Previous
breakfast by karvelis
24 / 365

breakfast

the "hangover" omelet! (and no i wasnt lol) all kinds of spicy goodness!
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Jean Karvelis

@karvelis
let me start with i needed to take a many year break but im back with a strong drive! well lets see, my back ground in...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Okay, there's alot going on there!
January 6th, 2024  
Jean Karvelis
@ggshearron omg yes there was lol
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise