pastrami by karvelis
25 / 365

pastrami

kosher all day long!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Jean Karvelis

@karvelis
my back ground in...
6% complete

Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
I had to look it up online! It was worth it! https://roadster.hu/mi-az-a-pastrami-szendvics/
January 6th, 2024  
Jean Karvelis
@kork wow, you have never had pastrami?
January 6th, 2024  
