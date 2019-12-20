Previous
Angel decoration by kchuk
Angel decoration

This angel stands on my co-worker’s desk. I just realized she’s holding a guitar!
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Diana Ludwigs ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful angel.
December 21st, 2019  
Richard Hickey ace
Cool picture.
December 21st, 2019  
