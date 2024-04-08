Sign up
Previous
Photo 644
Angel
I have a picture like this one tucked in my desk drawer at work. The figurine is not mine, but sometimes I just need a reminder to try to keep things in perspective.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
2
0
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Tags
peace
,
figurine
,
angel
Diana
ace
She is lovely and beautifully captured, a great idea to have one nearby.
April 9th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice. A great reminder
April 9th, 2024
