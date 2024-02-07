Previous
Still pretty by kchuk
Photo 637

Still pretty

My dad's orchid is still lovely to look at! It seems to like that spot on the kitchen counter.
Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
Wow! So pretty
February 11th, 2024  
