Photo 637
Still pretty
My dad's orchid is still lovely to look at! It seems to like that spot on the kitchen counter.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Tags
orchid
kitchen counter
eDorre
ace
Wow! So pretty
February 11th, 2024
