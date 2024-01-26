Previous
Still blooming by kchuk
Still blooming

The blooms on my dad's orchid are still looking pretty! I like to look at them when I am at his house.
Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
Diana ace
Gorgeous blooms beautifully captured.
January 28th, 2024  
