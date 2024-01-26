Sign up
Still blooming
The blooms on my dad's orchid are still looking pretty! I like to look at them when I am at his house.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
pink
orchid
Diana
ace
Gorgeous blooms beautifully captured.
January 28th, 2024
