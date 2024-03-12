Previous
Orange silk flowers by kchuk
Photo 641

Orange silk flowers

Orange is a hard color for me to find outside of the supermarket. I was glad when I spotted these silk flowers at the craft and hobby store! (Cropped using Fotor and you can see I still have a lot to learn about cropping photographs.)
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
175% complete

