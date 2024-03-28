Sign up
Photo 643
Plant is doing well
My mom received this plant as a gift a few weeks ago. It's doing really well on this window sill!
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
643
photos
73
followers
49
following
Tags
green
,
plant
,
rainbow2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
It's a lovely plant Elsyse
March 31st, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s beautiful…
March 31st, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
A lovely plant & it is getting plenty of light on the window sill.
March 31st, 2024
