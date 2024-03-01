Previous
Blue and white flowers by kchuk
Blue and white flowers

Rainbow March 2024, here I come! I didn't know if I would find any blue flowers at the supermarket. One of the local high school's colors is this shade of bright blue, though- and they almost always have flowers in the school colors.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
Diana ace
These are so gorgeous Elyse, lovely shot of these wonderful blues.
March 2nd, 2024  
eDorre ace
Pretty blues
March 2nd, 2024  
