Previous
Photo 638
Blue and white flowers
Rainbow March 2024, here I come! I didn't know if I would find any blue flowers at the supermarket. One of the local high school's colors is this shade of bright blue, though- and they almost always have flowers in the school colors.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
2
0
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
29th February 2024 9:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
These are so gorgeous Elyse, lovely shot of these wonderful blues.
March 2nd, 2024
eDorre
ace
Pretty blues
March 2nd, 2024
