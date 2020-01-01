Previous
Next
Pink azalea by kchuk
Photo 543

Pink azalea

I visited my parents this afternoon. My dad showed me his pretty azalea. I don’t have his green thumb!

Happy New Year!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise