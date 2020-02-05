Sign up
Photo 545
Another picture of dad’s orchid
I’m sorry if this is redundant. But I look at it each time I visit my parents, and enjoy how lovely it is.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
0
0
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Tags
pink
,
orchid
