Quackers by kchuk
Photo 549

Quackers

For the rainbow theme; today’s color is yellow. This isn’t a good picture. This Beanie Baby was a gift from a friend, after we went on a boat tour together and saw ducks that made us laugh. So he reminds me of my friend and a lovely day.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

