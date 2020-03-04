Sign up
Photo 549
Quackers
For the rainbow theme; today’s color is yellow. This isn’t a good picture. This Beanie Baby was a gift from a friend, after we went on a boat tour together and saw ducks that made us laugh. So he reminds me of my friend and a lovely day.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
549
photos
78
followers
56
following
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
4th March 2020 11:30pm
Tags
yellow
quackers
rainbow2020
beaniebaby
