Photo 552
Big green plant
This is in the corner of the dining room at my mom and dad’s. It seems to like the warmth and low light. I just like its color!
I’ve fallen behind; it has been a very lopsided past few days. I will work at catching up.
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
552
photos
78
followers
56
following
151% complete
545
546
547
548
549
550
551
552
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
13th March 2020 8:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
rainbow2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Great green and textures!
March 14th, 2020
