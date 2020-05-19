Previous
Next
Dusk by kchuk
Photo 560

Dusk

I made a quick trip to the grocery store. When I got back, I noticed the sunlight and the sky. I’ve learned from the 365 Project to look for these kinds of things! This is not a good picture with all the cars, but you get the idea.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise