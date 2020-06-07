Previous
White flowers by kchuk
White flowers

This is a bush growing outside my mom and dad’s garage. It’s had these pretty little flowers. They don’t have a fragrance. When I was little, we had a mock orange in the back yard, and that’s what this reminded me of.
7th June 2020

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
