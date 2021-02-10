Previous
Dad’s orchid continues to bloom by kchuk
Photo 580

Dad’s orchid continues to bloom

I think those are buds at the bottom, but I’m not sure. I just like going into their kitchen and seeing the flowers.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

eDorre Andresen ace
So delicate and beautiful!
February 11th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful orchid, there soon will be more blooms.
February 11th, 2021  
