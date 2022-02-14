Previous
Month of hearts, again by kchuk
Month of hearts, again

Here’s the second one (of 2). My thoughtful co-worker brought this to work to give some color to our area ahead of Valentine’s Day. I think it has helped.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
gloria jones ace
Great heart capture and display
February 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
It's beautiful, such a lovely idea.
February 13th, 2022  
