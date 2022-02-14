Sign up
Photo 604
Month of hearts, again
Here’s the second one (of 2). My thoughtful co-worker brought this to work to give some color to our area ahead of Valentine’s Day. I think it has helped.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
red
decoration
circle
gloria jones
ace
Great heart capture and display
February 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
It's beautiful, such a lovely idea.
February 13th, 2022
