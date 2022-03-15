Previous
When life hands you lemons by kchuk
Photo 610

When life hands you lemons

I stop and take a picture! I did buy one so I can enjoy a little lemon in water or tea.
15th March 2022

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
167% complete

eDorre Andresen ace
Love the bright yellow! I'm a fan of lemon water too!
March 16th, 2022  
