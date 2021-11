Thinking Back

When you try to kill yourself

And fail.

When everyone around you

Engages in a hopeful promise

Of tomorrow

As a better day,

And you are really just sad

For your inability

To complete a task that

You designed,

The promised

And the hoped

Don't seem to matter

Much

At all



But



This can be the greatest failure

Of your Life



That Freedom,

To never fail so large,

Is just the start

Of you're

In charge