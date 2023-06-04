Sign up
Photo 950
Refrain
I hate surprises
She said
And then it came
And the after shock
And the sorrow filled
And the love's refrain
I hate surprises
She said, again
And the having to
And the should have been
And the sweet refrain
Of what was then
4th June 2023
4th Jun 23
1
1
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
Tags
love of my life
,
i am sorry for your loss
Jae
Thank you. I hate surprises….
July 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
