Refrain by kevin365
I hate surprises
She said
And then it came
And the after shock
And the sorrow filled
And the love's refrain

I hate surprises
She said, again
And the having to
And the should have been
And the sweet refrain
Of what was then
4th June 2023 4th Jun 23

Kevin Wallace

@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
Jae
Thank you. I hate surprises….
July 16th, 2023  
