Previous
Next
Growing. Old. by kevin365
Photo 951

Growing. Old.

I went to the gas station
In my standard, 5 shift
Automobile

I came out and
There's a guy
At the pump
Pullin a Boston Whaler

So, I looked admiringly
And asked what year it was.
1988

I am wearing a Hawaiian shirt
In Raymond, NH

I don't know much
About boats
But I said "nice!"
Anyway


Anyway

He smiled

Remember
When we learned
To walk?

Me neither

I will remember
These lessons of
Growin old

This
Heretofore
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Kevin Wallace

ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise