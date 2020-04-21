Previous
Friend Tree by kimmer50
Photo 1856

Friend Tree

My little grandson calls these "friend trees" because when one tree is falling over their friends help to hold them up.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
