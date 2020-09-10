Previous
Next
Horrifying Sight! by kimmer50
Photo 1997

Horrifying Sight!

Out in the garden today and I saw this rather horrifying sight of a spider wrapping its prey! It's very clearly some kind of wasp, and one of its wings is still outside the wrapping.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise