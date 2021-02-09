Sign up
Photo 2148
Ball of Fluff
It's unseasonably cold today, -4'C, and the hummingbirds have puffed up to stay warm.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
Views
5
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
9th February 2021 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
