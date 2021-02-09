Previous
Ball of Fluff by kimmer50
Photo 2148

Ball of Fluff

It's unseasonably cold today, -4'C, and the hummingbirds have puffed up to stay warm.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year.
