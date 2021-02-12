Previous
Next
Frozen Again by kimmer50
Photo 2151

Frozen Again

Still cold today so I'm rotating my hummingbird feeders in again to thaw them. So far they are feeezing up about every three hours. Good thing I'm retired!
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
589% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise