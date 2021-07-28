Previous
Long Journey by kimmer50
Photo 2308

Long Journey

Today's paddle in crystal clear water allowed me to see a very small Asian hornsnail making its way along the sandy floor, leaving a groove behind it.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year.
Photo Details

