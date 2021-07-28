Sign up
Photo 2308
Long Journey
Today's paddle in crystal clear water allowed me to see a very small Asian hornsnail making its way along the sandy floor, leaving a groove behind it.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
Tags
water
,
snail
