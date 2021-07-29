Sign up
Photo 2309
Misty Coast
A nice hike along the coast today with just enough fog to keep things cool
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
Tags
water
,
coast
,
fog
