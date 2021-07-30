Previous
Concert on the Dock
Concert on the Dock

Last night's concert from the dock at my paddling club. The audience was invited to watch from the water. We're in a short heat wave here so with temperature around 33'C it was nice to splash in the water a bit!
Kim Capson

