Photo 2585
Back on the Water!
Our first dragon boat race since 2019! So nice to be back at it!
14th May 2022
14th May 22
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
2950
photos
20
followers
32
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
14th May 2022 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
