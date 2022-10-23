Previous
Next
Rusty Link by kipper1951
Photo 1119

Rusty Link

23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Chris

ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Excellent! You could tag it for the song title challenge. Chain of Fools comes to mind by Aretha Franklin. Just a suggestion. =) Tag is songtitle-90.
October 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise