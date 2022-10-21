Sign up
Photo 1118
Multiple Exposure (in Camera)
Playing with multiple exposure in Camera.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
21st October 2022 3:17pm
Tags
blur
,
macro
,
abstract
Diana
ace
Such an interesting effect!
October 22nd, 2022
bkb in the city
Well done
October 22nd, 2022
