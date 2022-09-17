Sign up
Photo 473
Lion Maned Tamarin
As these wee creatures were hopping through the trees at speed, I couldn't quite nail the focus. Thought it still looked cute though :-)
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Collection of ideas
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th August 2022 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
monkeys
,
portraits
,
mammals
Diana
ace
You did well under the circumstances, it is rather cute!
September 17th, 2022
