Lion Maned Tamarin by kipper1951
Lion Maned Tamarin

As these wee creatures were hopping through the trees at speed, I couldn't quite nail the focus. Thought it still looked cute though :-)
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Diana ace
You did well under the circumstances, it is rather cute!
September 17th, 2022  
