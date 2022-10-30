Sign up
Photo 475
Though the Window (after heavy rain)
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
1598
photos
85
followers
64
following
130% complete
View this month »
468
469
470
471
472
473
474
475
Latest from all albums
1118
1119
1120
474
1121
475
1122
1123
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Collection of ideas
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
30th October 2022 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
trees
,
landscape
,
forest
,
scenery
