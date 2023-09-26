Sign up
Photo 500
Droplet on a Thorn
Plenty of chances to capture droplets with all the rain we are having. This one hanging from a rose thorn.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Chris
ace
@kipper1951
I live in the Waitakere's Auckland New Zealand. Close to beaches and plenty of Bush areas to walk. Dabbled with photography for a while and now...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
Collection of ideas
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
26th September 2023 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
rain
,
droplets
,
roses
,
refraction
