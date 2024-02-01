An act of kindness!

So the dude sitting on the bike was a total stranger when he stumbled across my son’s abandoned broken down bike 3 miles away from home whilst we had gone to check on it. He voluntarily helped find the fault and got his cable ties so my son was able to ride the bike home. We was all amazed in a population of over 100,000 people in our town that we lived on the same street, So

we offered him a lift home & he willingly helped more when we got back to base, He couldn’t have helped anymore and gave all his time after a long day working. What’s funny is he confessed after realising he was at the home he used to play knock & run on when he was a child & we did have a giggle. He certainly made up for it and he definitely deserved tea and biscuits as his saved us a fortune and taken all the hassle away just by his pure act of kindness. So nice to see in a society we live in today that some humans really have the time and want to help others. And expected nothing in return.



I am feeling blessed. That we was in the right place at the right time and crossed path with the right person!



So grateful to of met this guy who is no longer a stranger.



Now a neighbour and I believe this day was meant to be :-)

















