34 / 365
The house on the Bridge.
Tinned roof house sitting on top of the bridge over a stream.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Cathy 💫
@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
2
365
iPhone 12 mini
3rd February 2024 4:53pm
villages
