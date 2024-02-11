Previous
Shining in the spotlight. by kitkat365
43 / 365

Shining in the spotlight.

The dog on the rock!
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Cathy 💫

@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
11% complete

John
So cute
February 11th, 2024  
Zilli
Love the way he is spotlighted.
February 11th, 2024  
