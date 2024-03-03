Sign up
Previous
61 / 365
The messenger
Taken on my new camera! So glad I practiced and found the focus button before taking this shot. Yet to work out the rest of the buttons but this was such a surprise to see a robin in my garden and very rewarding to get this on camera.
“When a robins appear loved ones are near” 🥰
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Cathy 💫
@kitkat365
A perfect time to reflect on oneself and embrace the new year with a positive start. Having wanting to commit myself to a new hobby...
Tags
birds
